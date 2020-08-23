Age 96, formerly of Nevis, MN Passed away August 14, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Henry; sisters, Beverly DeSimone and Gabriel Behnke; and brothers, Jerome and Anthony Behnke. Survived by children, Diane VanReese, Janis (Marshall) Turner, Christopher, Scott (Glenda), and Henry (Joy); sister, Barbara (Gilbert) Claveran; brother, David (Annabelle) Behnke; many grand, great, and great-great grand children. Private family interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550