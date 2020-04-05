|
Age 86 June 5, 1933 — March 31, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a year long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Delores Connolly. He is survived by Alrene, his loving wife of 65 years; children Bruce (Debra), Brian (Pam), Brent (Kate), Beth (Tim) Thompson, Barb (Tom) Koch, Barrett (Jill); 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grand children and 1 great-great-grandson. He attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a BS in Horticulture. After participating in the ROTC program at the U of M, he entered the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and reached the rank of Captain before retiring in 1962. A proud 30 year landscape design instructor at Dakota County Technical College and an active volunteer/member of the Board of Directors at Como Park Conservatory. Long time member of Emmaus Lutheran Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and beautifying the sanctuary on holidays. Special thanks to the HealthEast Hospice team and Touching Hearts at Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Emmaus Lutheran Church, Como Park Conservatory or the University of Minnesota Alumni Association.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020