Dale A. CONNOLLY
Age 86 June 5, 1933 - March 31, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a year long battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbury Lutheran Church-Valley Creek Campus 7380 Afton Road. An outdoor, socially distanced visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Private interment following service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Emmaus Lutheran Church, Como Park Conservatory or The University of Minnesota Alumni Association.




Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2020.
