Age 91 of Eagan, MN Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 Born April 17, 1927 in Minneapolis to Victor and Ethel Needham. Preceded in death by mother and father, daughter Bonnie L. Vincent of Lewiston, Idaho and beloved wife of 42 years, Lyla Needham. Survived by daughter, Vicky M. Needham of Owatonna, MN. Dale enlisted in the US Navy near the end of WWII and spent his time in service in Panama. He lived for a few years in Onamia, MN then returned to Minneapolis to work for Thermal King and retired from there after 31 years. Dale developed lung cancer in 2000 which caused the removal of his left lung. As consequence of he had to give up hunting, golf, snowmobiling and many other activities he enjoyed. He still enjoyed gardening and taking care of his house. He was one of the first residents of Cedar Grove, moving into the development in 1959. In lieu of a service I ask everyone who knew Dale to take some time to remember the wonderful man he was. Cards may be sent to: Needham 3311 SW 8th St., Owatonna, MN 55060
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
