Age 89 Of Bayport/Stillwater Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Irene and his loving wife Nancy. Survived by sons, Brian (Mary) and Brad (Pamela); grand children, Christine (Caleb), Molly, Robert, Gabby; and great-grandson, Hunter. Dale was born and attended school in Bayport MN where he met his wife performing in the Bayport Legion Marching band. He worked at Andersen Windows for 40 Years and spent 20 years dedicated to the Bayport Fire Department. He was a loving father and dedicated to his family and community. Mass of Christian Burial is still being planned. Private family burial, Hazelwood Cemetery, Bayport. Memorials preferred to Valley Outreach, 1911 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN 55082 or American Cancer Society. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.