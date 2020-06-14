Age 89 Of Bayport/Stillwater Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Irene and his loving wife Nancy. Survived by sons, Brian (Mary) and Brad (Pamela); grandchildren, Christine (Caleb), Molly, Robert, Gabby; and great-grandson, Hunter. Dale was born and attended school in Bayport, MN where he met his wife performing in the Bayport Legion Marching Band. He worked at Andersen Windows for over 40 years and spent 20 years dedicated to the Bayport Fire Department. He was a loving father and dedicated to his family and community. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 16th, 11:00AM at Church of St. Michael, 611 South Third Street, Stillwater. No visitation and the church will have social distancing guidelines in place. Personal face masks are required. Private interment Hazelwood Cemetery, Bayport. Memorials preferred to Valley Outreach, 1911 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN 55082 or the American Cancer Society. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.