Age 68 Died Saturday, June 15, at Fairview Southdale Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Dale is survived by one child: Evan Anthony (Michelle) Gooden. He also leaves behind three grand children, Abigail, Blake, and Aubriana Gooden; sisters, Jacquelyn (Gooden) Turner and Joan Gooden-Charleston (James Charleston), and Aunt - Gloria Y. (Presley) Massey. He shares Heaven with parents, Melvin Loren and Jerlyn Marie Gooden, and brother, Donald Gordon Doty. Dale also leaves a host of nephews, nieces, & cousins. Dale was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Bronze Star and the Medal of Valor. He grew up in Saint Paul, MN; and attended Saint Bernard's High School. Growing up Dale played football at Oxford Playground and during high school participated in football, hockey, and wrestling. Dale loved Harley Davidsons, which he owned several after returning from Vietnam. Dale served two years with distinction in Vietnam, which included saving his superior officer trapped in a mine field. For his dedication and bravery, he was honored with the Medal of Valor. The discipline, courage, and survival skills Dale learned in the Army never left him, as family will attest. The Homecoming Celebration will be held Monday, June 24, at 5:00 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home; and Dale will be honored at Fort Snelling on Tuesday, June 25, at 2:15 p.m. with a 21-Gun Salute. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Vietnam Veterans of America (http://vva.org).
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019