Age 89 Passed away March 2, 2020, at Carondelet Village Care Center. Dale was born to Lillian and Harold Dion on May 17, 1930 in Minneapolis. Dale lost her parents as a child and was educated at Our Lady of the Angels boarding school in Belle Prairie, MN until age 13. She was then was raised by an older sister and brother-in-law, Mary, and Edward Carlstrom of Edina. Dale attended St. Louis Park High School, where she met Carl Barton Hedges, her future husband. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 64 years. Dale was an active volunteer in the Junior League of Minneapolis and performed with the "Leagueaires" singing group for many years. Dale loved music, literature, theater, and art, and served as a docent at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Dale had a long career at Gabbert's Furniture and was a world traveler. In her later years, Dale inspired all with her determination and courage, having survived a brain aneurism that left her disabled at age 64. Dale is survived by her children, Catherine (Chris) Schneeman, Stephen (Rebecca), John (Carolyn), and Timothy Hedges. Grandchildren include Carl, Patrick, Daniel, Matthew and Lucy Schneeman, Jane Doloughty, Charles, Quinn, and Caroline Maude Francis Hedges, John Hedges, Jr. and Margaret and Liam Lane Barath, and six great-grandsons. The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Carondelet Care Center and Optage Hospice for their loving care. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 10th, at 10:30 AM, with visitation one hour prior at St. Peter's Church, Mendota (1405 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota). Memorials preferred to the Carondelet Village Employee Education Assistance Fund or St. Peter's Church. Private burial, Lakewood Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020