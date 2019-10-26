|
Of Eagan Passed away October 22, 2019 at the Age 89. He valiantly struggled to recover from a stroke in 2017. Graduate of Roosevelt HS in 1948. Dale worked in construction and had a long career as an executive & owner of Lovering Construction Co. After Dale's retirement in 1986 he decided on a career to build churches with Laborers for Christ, with full retirement at age 85. Preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents and 3 siblings. Dale is survived by his children (Laura, Dale, Jane, David), 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family. In memory of Dale, gifts will be directed to Christian mission work. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27 from 4 to 8 PM and also 1-hr. prior to a 10AM service on Monday, October 28th. These celebrations will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1930 Diffley Road, Eagan. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019