Age 86, of Hastings Died peacefully July 16, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; wife, Phyllis; son, Steven; son-in-law, Walt Fontaine; grandchildren: Jake Rosch & Chris Fontaine; & siblings. Survived by children, Jeff (Kit), Peter (Cheryl), Donna Fontaine, Laurie (Gerv) Kieffer, & James (Carol); daughter-in-law, Margie Rosch; many grandchildren & gr. grandchildren; very special friend, Lorraine Kimmes; & other relatives & friends. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Sat. (7/20), at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Interment will follow at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. & to a luncheon immediately following the interment, all at the funeral home on Sat. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to or to the donor's choice. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on July 18, 2019