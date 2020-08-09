October 1, 1947 — July 23, 2020 Dale dropped the anchor for the last time in that heavenly anchorage above. Dale fought a courageous battle with cancer. Dale was a longtime member of Washburn Marina in Wisconsin from its beginning in 1983 until his death. He organized the WYC and was the Commodore until he retired and sailed away to South America in 2004. Dale was also a longtime member of the Great Lakes Cruising Club and was the Port Captain at Washburn. He achieved Commodore status in the Seven Seas Cruising Club after completing his offshore mileage and live aboard requirements. He joined a local cruising group whose members all had dreams of sailing away. He was one of the first two members who achieved their dream. Dale shared his sailing experiences with his first mate Rita who shared his enthusiasm and was always at his side. They weathered many storms and adventures on Lake Superior and the ocean. Dale married his longtime love on November 13, 2013 after 26 years together. When asked what took him so long to pop the question, he always said I wanted to make sure she would say yes. Dale graduated from North St Paul in 1965 and then attended Dunwoody Institute. He worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad as a Systems Analyst and then Fair Issac until he retired in 2002. Dale lived by this motto which was a quote from Mark Twain. "Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed in the things you didn't do than the things you did. So throw off the bow lines, and sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore, Dream, Discover." After retirement Dale outfitted his beloved 41' Tartan and got it ready for his dream of sailing to Trinidad. He sailed thru the Great Lakes, thru the Erie Canal and down the ICW to Miami and then crossed to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and on to the Trinidad. It took a year to get there. Dale spent the last 10 years of his life as a snowbird. Most of that time was spent in Destin, Florida. Dale is survived by his loving wife and best friend Rita, two children, daughter Kelly and son Shane and his wife Lori, three step children, Jimmy and wife Debbie, Michael and wife Shari, Jackie and partner Earl, nine grandchildren and 2 great grand children, his brother Allan in CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Landsom and father Raymond Wesley Anderson, brothers, Larry and Lance, and sister-in-law Donna. Dale lived in Forest Lake at the time of his death. Rest in Peace Daleybob!









