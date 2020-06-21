Dale Paul HORNING
1943 - 2020
3/5/43 – 6/15/20 USPS Retiree Passed away peacefully on Monday 6/15/2020. Dale was a kind, thoughtful and selfless person who loved his family very much. He enjoyed "Deer Hunting" with his buddies and fishing at the cabin with his family. The Monday after fishing opener on the Rum River with his 3 boys and friends was his favorite. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Ilene Horning. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Marilyn (Krueger); his 3 sons Jeff (Nikki), Doug and Brad (Darla); his 6 grandchildren Christopher, Danelle (Kyle) Hinde, Alexa, Natalie, Chris (Christine) Walberg and Emily Walberg; his 2 great grandchildren Lauren and Alyssa Horning; brothers Merlin (Judy) Horning and Bruce (Cyndi) Horning; and special friend LeAnn Cardwell. Visitation Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Avenue, N. St. Paul, MN. Graveside Service to follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Mahtomedi. Sandberg Family Funeral Home 651-777-2600 Sandbergfuneralhome.com "He who shall, so shall he who" GDM




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
