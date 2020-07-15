1/1
Dale R. "Cappie" CAPISTRANT
1939 - 2020
Born September 3, 1939 Passed on July 11, 2020 Long time Rice St resident and businessman of Cappies's Trucking. Preceded in death by parents, Bob and Lorraine; brothers, Bob, Larry, David; sister, Sandy. Survived by girlfriend, Judy; daughters, Kim (Larry), Vicky (Scott), Tina (Kevin), Teresa (Travis); brothers, Bill (Gloria) and Steve (Chris); sisters, Karen (Bob) and Kathy (Gene); seven grand children; three great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Dale was an avid fisherman, loved family, friends, bowling, music and motorcycles. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, July 16th at Church of St. Bernard, 187 Geranium Ave. W., St. Paul, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. 651-489-1349





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 AM
Church of St. Bernard
JUL
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of St. Bernard
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
