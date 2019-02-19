|
Age 82, of Shoreview Passed away 2/16/2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Ray & Lydia (Tosch) Saxton; siblings, Virgil, Lyle, Dwaine, Deloris and Orville. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Joanne; sons, Jeff (Sylvie), John, Jim (Shae Kindle); brother, Glenn; further survived by other relatives and friends. Dale enjoyed cars, serving as an usher and deacon at Roseville Assembly of God, Christmas and playing golf and bridge. Above all, Dale's family was the most important part of his life, especially his wife and their three sons. Funeral service 11:00 am Thursday (2/21/19) with visitation starting at 9:30 am at the Gearhart Funeral Home (11275 Foley Blvd. NW. Coon Rapids). Interment with Military Honors at Morningside Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the . GEARHART 763-755-6300 www.Gearhart FuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2019