St Andrew's Lutheran Church
900 Stillwater Rd
Mahtomedi, MN 55115
Age 78, of St. Paul, MN Formerly of Veblen, SD Passed away on May 23, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Maxine Rude, brothers Gary, Maynard, Roy; sisters Orpha O'Hara, Beverly Peters. Survived by wife Judy; children Mike (Donna Thompson), Pat (Dawn), Joe (Cheryl), Kathie Eliason (Kimon Karelis), Sean (Amy Donahue); 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother Winnie, sister Diane Hoyt. Visitation FRIDAY 6/07/19 at 11am followed by service at 12pm in the Sanctuary at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi, MN (651)426-3261. Luncheon to follow in Great Hall. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 2 to June 6, 2019
