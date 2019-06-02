|
|
Age 78, of St. Paul, MN Formerly of Veblen, SD Passed away on May 23, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Maxine Rude, brothers Gary, Maynard, Roy; sisters Orpha O'Hara, Beverly Peters. Survived by wife Judy; children Mike (Donna Thompson), Pat (Dawn), Joe (Cheryl), Kathie Eliason (Kimon Karelis), Sean (Amy Donahue); 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother Winnie, sister Diane Hoyt. Visitation FRIDAY 6/07/19 at 11am followed by service at 12pm in the Sanctuary at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi, MN (651)426-3261. Luncheon to follow in Great Hall. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 2 to June 6, 2019