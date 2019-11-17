|
|
Age 63 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peace peacefully surrounded by familyand friendson November 14, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Otto and Jennell. Survived by daughter Sarah (Peter) Johnson, and granddaughter Rowan; sisters Dona (Wayne) Jenum, Shelley Walsh (Ken Pierce), Jody Jonathan; and many nieces and nephews. Despite his life's many challenges, he was a kind and generous soul. Gathering of family and friends on Friday November 22, 2019 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL, from 4 pm to 6 pm, with Service of Remembrance at 6 pm. We invite Dale's friends to join us following the service for refreshments and fellowship. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019