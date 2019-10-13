Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas NORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas E. NORD


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dallas E. NORD Obituary
Age 81 of Shoreview Passed away October 3, 2019. Born September 11, 1938 in Hudson, WI; 1956 graduate of Hudson High School. Dallas spent his adult life working at 3M and cherished every moment he could spend outdoors, hunting and fishing. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Alice (Brunette) Nord; infant brother, Jan. Survived by sons, Kent (CeCe), Jed (Jodi), Bryce (Pam), Ross Nord; their mother, Martha Nord; grandchildren, Eli, Cooper, Dakota Nord, Naomi Anderson, Roan Withers; the boys he referred to as his 5th and 6th sons, Damion (Melissa) Quan, Kyle Quan; their great-aunt, Sallie Quan; sisters, Hope Leen, Georgia Nord, Mary (Arlen) Belisle; and countless relatives and friends. Special thank you to Susana Villescaz for her kind help and support. A memorial gathering will be 1-4PM Saturday, October 19, with a time of sharing at 3PM at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear. Private Burial. Memorials to donor's choice preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dallas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now