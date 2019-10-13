|
Age 81 of Shoreview Passed away October 3, 2019. Born September 11, 1938 in Hudson, WI; 1956 graduate of Hudson High School. Dallas spent his adult life working at 3M and cherished every moment he could spend outdoors, hunting and fishing. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Alice (Brunette) Nord; infant brother, Jan. Survived by sons, Kent (CeCe), Jed (Jodi), Bryce (Pam), Ross Nord; their mother, Martha Nord; grandchildren, Eli, Cooper, Dakota Nord, Naomi Anderson, Roan Withers; the boys he referred to as his 5th and 6th sons, Damion (Melissa) Quan, Kyle Quan; their great-aunt, Sallie Quan; sisters, Hope Leen, Georgia Nord, Mary (Arlen) Belisle; and countless relatives and friends. Special thank you to Susana Villescaz for her kind help and support. A memorial gathering will be 1-4PM Saturday, October 19, with a time of sharing at 3PM at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear. Private Burial. Memorials to donor's choice preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019