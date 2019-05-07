|
Age 66, of Wyoming, Minnesota Passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 while surrounded by his closest family. Dan was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) and co-founder of North Metro Anesthesia. In his downtime, he enjoyed reading, traveling to the North Shore, golfing and spending time outdoors. Dan will be forever remembered for his wit and intelligence. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathy; sons, Tim (Christy), Joe (Allison); mother, Joan; siblings, Doug, David, Donnie, Dale, Julie; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. His life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019