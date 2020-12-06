1/1
Dan KAMMEYER
Of Anoka Passed away unexpectedly at age 82 on December 3rd, 2020. Dan grew up in Cold Spring, received his bachelor's degree from St. John's University, and his law degree from the University of Minnesota. He began work as an attorney and was appointed to the bench as a judge in 1979. He served in this role until his retirement in 2008. As a judge, he was known for his rigorous legal reasoning. In retirement, he enjoyed participating in writing groups, book clubs, and attending concerts. Few who knew him will be surprised to hear that he left an extensive archive of meticulously organized notes for all aspects of his life from menus to book clubs to current events. Dan is survived by his wife of 53 years Diane Reisdorfer; his daughter Susan (Derek) Magilton, sons John (Mia) and Paul; grandchildren Alexander, Gretta, Jonas, and Oliver; and his sisters Bernice Weisman and Alice Ramler. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Magdelena Kammermeier; brother Ray; and sisters Jan Zylla and Lee Zylla. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m., Wednesday December 9 at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Stanford at Prior, Saint Paul. Live stream will be available, as noted on the Nativity website. Interment 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 10, at Calvary Cemetery, 753 Front Ave., Saint Paul. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Saint Paul Chamber Orchesta.





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity of Our Lord
DEC
10
Interment
01:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
