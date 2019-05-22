Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
North Heights Church
2701 Rice St
Roseville, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
North Heights Church
2701 Rice St
Roseville, MN
Age 49, of Oakdale Our Angel went to Heaven to be with God on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Eva and Frank and maternal grandparents, Margaret and Armand. Dana will be deeply missed by her mother, Janet (George) Frank; father, Frank Zywiec; brother, Brian Zywiec; step-sisters, Natalie (John) Wagner and Jennifer Frank; other family; her friends; and staff at Hale. Memorial Service will be Sat., June 22, at 11am with visitation one hour prior at North Heights Church, 2701 Rice St., Roseville. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019
