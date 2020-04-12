Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Adam MILLER


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Adam MILLER Obituary
1926 – 2020 Age 94, of South St. Paul Preceded in death by wife Josephine, daughter Ginger Bauer, son-in-law Paul Johnson and grandson Lance. Survived by 5 children, Yvonne Johnson, Dan Jr. (Theresa), David (Candy), Jim (Jodell) and KC (Hans) Ferk; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church SSP with Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -