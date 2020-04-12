|
|
1926 – 2020 Age 94, of South St. Paul Preceded in death by wife Josephine, daughter Ginger Bauer, son-in-law Paul Johnson and grandson Lance. Survived by 5 children, Yvonne Johnson, Dan Jr. (Theresa), David (Candy), Jim (Jodell) and KC (Hans) Ferk; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church SSP with Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020