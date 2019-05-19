|
|
Of St. Paul passed away on May 8 at age 50 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel, Sr., grandparents Enrique and Refujia del Castillo, and grandparents Clifford and Grace Ablan. He is survived by wife Renae Ask, mother Marcia (Ablan), sisters Deborah and Michele, nephews Giovanni, Alessandro, Hayden and Hudson, nieces Isabella and Cezanne, and was beloved to these and so many other loving family and friends. Service will be held at St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis on June 8 with gathering at 9:00 and service at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://lungevity.donordrive.com/campaign/Daniel-del-Castillo-Tribute-Fund www.washburn-mcreavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press from May 19 to June 2, 2019