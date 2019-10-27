|
|
Age 68 of Wyoming Beloved husband, loving father, adored Papa and devoted Christian passed into the arms of Jesus on October 24, 2019 after 18 months of living life with cancer. Dan loved his family. His best times were with kids and grandkids—camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, golfing and "putzing". Through his business, CPR Etc., he taught thousands of people CPR and First Aid over the last 40 years. He is survived by wife of 43 years to the day, Toni; son, Kristopher (Amy); daughter, Amanda (Jasper) Nephew; grandchildren, and many family members and friends. A service of celebration will be held 7 PM Friday, November 1st with visitation beginning at 5 PM at Crossroads Covenant Church 17445 Notre Dame St NE Forest Lake MN. A family graveside service will be held at Victor Hill Cemetery prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials will be given to Rice Creek Covenant Church. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019