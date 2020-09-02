Age 91, of Roseville Died peacefully on August 31, 2020. Dan was a dearly loved father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. After service in Korea, Dan was an attorney in private practice and later a workman's compensation judge for the state of Minnesota. Known for his kindness, integrity, and humor, Dan loved his Catholic faith, history, PBS mysteries, Laurel and Hardy, and Bruckner's symphonies. Dan was preceded in death by parents, Justice Frank and Belle Gallagher; sisters, Kay and Patricia; and brothers, Michael and Tommy. He is survived by his wife, Grace; daughters, Ann Gallagher and Mary (Jonathan Eversoll) Gallagher; grandchildren, Soren and Solvej; many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria St. N, Shoreview, MN on Thursday, September 3 at 11:00 AM (visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM). Memorials preferred to St. Odilia or TPT. Live streamed at https://www.youtube.com
/channel/UClnGngY2PshVKdCVydxoWKg.