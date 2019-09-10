|
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Born February 27, 1932 in Des Moines, IA, passed away peacefully at home in Stillwater on September 7, 2019. Survived by loving wife, Jane Boss; children, Katherine Noble, James (Tanya Hamilton-Roth), Elizabeth Roth, Deborah Boss, Kenneth Boss, Janet Boss and Sandra Boss Febbo; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by first wife, Barbara A. Roth. Active member of First Presbyterian Church, member of community music groups including Minnesota Chorale and Phipps Festival Chorus, Hudson, WI. Retired Bridge Engineer with BNSF Railroad. Memorial service Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 3:00PM with gathering beginning at 2:00PM at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 6201 Osgood Avenue North, Stillwater. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Music Ministry at First Presbyterian Church, Stillwater Minnesota. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 10, 2019