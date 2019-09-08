Home

Daniel BAUMHOFER


1944 - 2019
Daniel BAUMHOFER Obituary
Age 75; died peacefully July 31st, 2019 in Donna,TX; formerly of Circle Pines, MN Preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara and son Daniel Jr. Retired from NWA in 2009. Survived by his children Theresa (Robert) Bemrose, Michael Baumhofer, Wendy (Paul) Vandenheuvel, Monica Baumhofer, Karen Ammerman, Kris (Letty) Lind, Kari (Jason) Brabec, and Kelli Lind; siblings Sylvia Harrington (Mesa, AZ), John (Kathy) Baumhofer (Phoenix, AZ), and Susan (Victor) Malecki (Benson, AZ); 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday September 15, 2019 from 12:00PM–3:00PM at Gearhart Funeral Home, 11275 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448; Memorial service following visitation at Morningside Memorial Garden Chapel, 11800 University Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13, 2019
