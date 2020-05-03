Daniel Charles SHRAKE
Age 84 of Winona, MN Passed peacefully on April 25, 2020, at Little Sisters of the Poor - Saint Mary's Home, Chicago, IL. Humble Teacher of Sports, Languages, Theology, Literature, and Music. Preceded in death by parents Leon and Mary (Quitney) Shrake; brothers Francis, John, Joseph; sister Barbara Berzinski; grandson Michael Shrake. Survived by wife of 55 years Ellen (Wallisch); children Marc (Ann), Matthew (Cheryl), Peter, Kristin (John) Hansen, Katherine; grand children Matthew, Patrick, Thomas, Benjamin, Greta, Dominic, Vincent; brothers James, Mark; brother-in-law William (Betty) Wallisch Jr.; sister-in-law Mary Jo Fox. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor - Saint Mary's Home (http: //www.littlesistersofthepoorchicago. org/donate-to-st-marys-home/), or to Missions of Michael (http://www. missionsofmichael.org), a non-profit for children in need. Due to Covid-19, Memorial Services at a later date. www.itenfuneralservices.com (763) 972-2891




Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
