Age 59, of Maple Plain Dan was killed in a bicycle accident outside Phoenix, AZ, on April 24, 2019. Born in Minneapolis and raised in Edina, Dan loved cycling and open-water swimming and competed in triathlons. He also played hockey in Orono and Edina for over 30 years and was a year-round camping enthusiast. He was a master craftsman in woodworking and remodeling, and his company, Craftsman's Touch, lived up to its name. Dan successfully fought the demons of depression and found great love and support from Julie — his Edina West High School sweetheart with whom he reconnected after their previous marriages ended. Dan is survived by wife Julie Johnson Streeter; daughters Rachel and Stephanie (Ian) Hyland; stepdaughter Sarah (Alex McGregor) Kempkes; parents Jerry and Kathi Streeter; brothers Tim, Kevin, and Todd; nephew Ben (Jordin), and niece Emily; and Kimberley Salisbury. He'll also be missed by countless friends who embraced his spirit and determination, and clients who valued his honesty and pursuit of perfection. We used to tease Dan about always being late. This was one time he was too damn early. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 1-4pm at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, MN (No entrance fee if you tell the gate you are attending the service).
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019