Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel STREETER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Charles STREETER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Charles STREETER Obituary
Age 59, of Maple Plain Dan was killed in a bicycle accident outside Phoenix, AZ, on April 24, 2019. Born in Minneapolis and raised in Edina, Dan loved cycling and open-water swimming and competed in triathlons. He also played hockey in Orono and Edina for over 30 years and was a year-round camping enthusiast. He was a master craftsman in woodworking and remodeling, and his company, Craftsman's Touch, lived up to its name. Dan successfully fought the demons of depression and found great love and support from Julie — his Edina West High School sweetheart with whom he reconnected after their previous marriages ended. Dan is survived by wife Julie Johnson Streeter; daughters Rachel and Stephanie (Ian) Hyland; stepdaughter Sarah (Alex McGregor) Kempkes; parents Jerry and Kathi Streeter; brothers Tim, Kevin, and Todd; nephew Ben (Jordin), and niece Emily; and Kimberley Salisbury. He'll also be missed by countless friends who embraced his spirit and determination, and clients who valued his honesty and pursuit of perfection. We used to tease Dan about always being late. This was one time he was too damn early. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 1-4pm at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, MN (No entrance fee if you tell the gate you are attending the service).
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.