Age 68 Of St. Paul Died peacefully at home on Thursday, August, 8 2019. Daniel was born on Wednesday, January 3, 1951 to Carol Lueck and Robert Tierney of St. Paul, Minnesota where he grew up with his older brother, Michael. Daniel served in the United States Navy and will be interred with military honors at Fort Snelling Cemetery. Daniel possessed a great love and passion for his work with the Minnesota DNR - many trails, bridges, docks and trees were touched by his hands and are enjoyed daily by thousands of Minnesotans. He loved theater and music and could be found for many seasons acting on stage with the Shakespeare & Company theater group of White Bear Lake, Minnesota in such leads as King Lear; he would often be heard belting out well-known rock songs; or regaling passers-by and family with spontaneous melodious renditions of his own creation. His ability to tackle any building project with great attention to detail was second to none and he took great pride in his work. Daniel truly was a Renaissance man and left a legacy of creativity that will be celebrated by those he loved. The family give special thanks to the many staff at Shores Senior Living for their care, friendship and support of Daniel. Daniel is survived by his first wife Patty and their sons, Christopher and Patrick; his second wife, Virginia and her daughters: Corinne, Kimberly, Lauren and his six grandchildren to whom he was affectionately known as "The Bapa". A celebration of life will be held in Daniel's honor on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at River Valley Church, 875 Blue Gentian Road, Eagan, MN from 11am-2pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019