Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
HOLY CHILDHOOD CATHOLIC CHURCH
1435 Midway Pkwy.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
HOLY CHILDHOOD CATHOLIC CHURCH
1435 Midway Pkwy.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Our Hero and Angel Age 58, of Vadnais Heights Passed away peacefully, following a courageous battle with a rare lung disease on November 26, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Donald; and father-in-law, Richard Keran. Survived by the love of his life, Patty; beloved children, Nick & Courtney; dog, Dixie; mother, Lynne; siblings, Jeff (Nancy), Vince (Melissa), Steve (Sarah), Lisa (Bill) Tziforos; mother-in-law, Janice Keran; and many nieces, nephews & friends. Dan was a devoted teacher who went out of his way for the child that needed inclusion. He also absolutely loved doing magic tricks for the kids and all of his nieces & nephews. The thing we loved most about Dan was his huge heart. He made a big impact on many lives through acts of kindness. Thank you to all of the wonderful nurses/angels at Bethesda Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital & the U of M. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, December 2 at HOLY CHILDHOOD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1435 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:00- 10:30 AM Monday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 28, 2019
