Age 86, of Woodbury Was called home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grand father and brother. Preceded in death by wife, Betty and grandson, Michael (Spike). Survived by 8 children, Greg, Joe, Debra (Craig) Rasmussen, Carrie (Jim) Reed, Mark, Tim, Terri Richie Rydel, and Jenny (Rich); grandchildren, Joanne, Ben, David, Cassandra, Elizabeth, Brittney, Joseph, Sydney, Brooklyn, and Nate; great grandchild, Alessia; and many other beloved friends and relatives. Family will be holding private services. Interment to take place at Union Cemetery. Memorials to the family preferred.