Age 93, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 He is survived by his children, Gary (Amy), Judy Howlett, Debbie Schafer, Denis (Colette); 14 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; dog, Tessa. Preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Marlys Faulk; and son, Dale Faulk. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove MN. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove, MN. Private Interment. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019