Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
2075 70th St.
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Daniel DEIKE Obituary
Age 70 of Eagan Fire Fighter for 33 years Passed away on December 23, 2019. Preceded by parents Cecelia & Arthur; brother David & sister Diane. Survived by loving wife of 50 years Mary; children Cheri (David) Hudella, Kathryn (Dan) Motz & James (Tina) Deike; grandchildren Benjamin & Molly Hudella, Brandon, Nicole, Megan & Rachel Motz & Jacob Deike; sister Sharon (Jerry) Parker; many other relatives & friends. Funeral Services 11:00 AM Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2075 70th St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 3-7 PM Sunday at Klecatsky's – Eagan Funeral Home, 1580 Century Point, Eagan and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Vigil service on Sunday 7:00 PM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
