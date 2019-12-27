|
Age 70 of Eagan Fire Fighter for 33 years Passed away on December 23, 2019. Preceded by parents Cecelia & Arthur; brother David & sister Diane. Survived by loving wife of 50 years Mary; children Cheri (David) Hudella, Kathryn (Dan) Motz & James (Tina) Deike; grandchildren Benjamin & Molly Hudella, Brandon, Nicole, Megan & Rachel Motz & Jacob Deike; sister Sharon (Jerry) Parker; many other relatives & friends. Funeral Services 11:00 AM Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2075 70th St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 3-7 PM Sunday at Klecatsky's – Eagan Funeral Home, 1580 Century Point, Eagan and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Vigil service on Sunday 7:00 PM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019