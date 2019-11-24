|
Age 82 of Chisago City Died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Parmly On The Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and four sisters. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marlene; children, Daniel (Sue) Smith, Doug (Doreen) Smith, and Diane (Scott Giossi) Smith; five grand children; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Smith; also many nieces, nephews, and a million and a half cousins. Daniel was born October 4, 1937, in St. Paul. He was the son of John and Gertrude (Donow) Smith. Daniel was a graduate of Washington High School in St. Paul. He was united in marriage to Marlene Franz on November 16, 1957, in St. Paul. Daniel was manager of the Iron and Wire Facility in New Richmond, WI. He enjoyed dancing and bowling in his younger years, deer hunting, fishing, and playing pulltabs and cards. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to or the . www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019