Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of St. Mark
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mark
2001 Dayton Ave
View Map
Age 76 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2019 after a 20 year battle with cancer. He was an Eagle Scout, high school valedictorian and a graduate of St. Thomas College where he received his B.S. and M.A. degrees. He enjoyed his vocations as a science teacher and high school counselor in the St. Paul school system. His many avocations included photography, fishing, gardening, cooking, music and the MN Vikings. Survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Judy; children, Cathy (Tony), Liz (Bob), John (Angie), Paul (Lisa), Annette (Joe III); many loving grandchildren, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Mark, 2001 Dayton Ave. on Tuesday, May 28 at 10 am with visitation from 9-10. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Como Zoo and Conservatory or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
