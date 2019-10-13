|
|
4/16/31 – 10/9/19 – 88 Years Old Preceded in death by sister Delores Weverka and brother Fred Trierweiler. Survived by twin sister MaryLou (Ed) Johnson, brothers Ed (Judy) and Greg (Kathy). Also survived by dear friend Jan and 3 generations of nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Friday (October 18th) 11 AM at HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 515 S. Albert St. Visitation Thursday from 4-8 PM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME, 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019