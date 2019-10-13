Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH
515 S. Albert St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel TRIERWEILER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel G. TRIERWEILER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel G. TRIERWEILER Obituary
4/16/31 – 10/9/19 – 88 Years Old Preceded in death by sister Delores Weverka and brother Fred Trierweiler. Survived by twin sister MaryLou (Ed) Johnson, brothers Ed (Judy) and Greg (Kathy). Also survived by dear friend Jan and 3 generations of nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Friday (October 18th) 11 AM at HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 515 S. Albert St. Visitation Thursday from 4-8 PM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME, 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
Download Now