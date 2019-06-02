Home

Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
DeGidio's Banquet Room
St. Paul, MN
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
DeGidio's Banquet Room
St. Paul, MN
Daniel George GERENZ Obituary
November 25, 1942 — May 5, 2019 Passed away peacefully after a long journey with Alzheimer's. Dan is survived by loving wife of 51 years Linda Gerenz (Busby); children Jaylene (Kevin) Weaver, Danielle (Troy) Hesse, Brandon (Jessica) Gerenz and Jessica (Mike) Kuluz; as well as 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Tim (Mary) Gerenz and Deb (Howard) Corty. Celebration of Life Monday, June 10 at DeGidio's Banquet Room, St. Paul. Visitation 2-3:30pm, Service at 3:30 and dinner to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice or .
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
