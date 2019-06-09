|
Age 87 of Cottage Grove Korean War Veteran Passed away June 8, 2019. Preceded by sons Daniel and Gary as well as numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Maryann; children Ron (Donna), Diana Gervais, Bonnie (Dan) Kelsey, Teresa (Alan) Howe and Glenn (Deb); grandchildren Rebecca, Chad, Trevor, Shelley, Erin, Dusty, Tony, Dana, Ryan, Troy, Craig, Seth, Tanner and Shianna; 24 great-grandchildren. Funeral will be 11 am, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation starting at 9 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019