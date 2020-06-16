Age 88, of Farmington Passed away on June 13, 2020. Preceded in death by 5 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by loving wife Lavonne; sons Daniel (Mary) and David (Michelle) Nicolai; grand children Anna, Theresa, Lauren, Elizabeth, Evan and Dallas; great granddaughter Elaina. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Farmington, MN. Visitation 4-8pm Wednesday and also one hour prior to Mass ALL AT ST. MICHAELS. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to donors choice. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 16, 2020.