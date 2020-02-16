Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel BILOTTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. BILOTTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. BILOTTA Obituary
Age 40 of Maplewood, MN Born December 8, 1979 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 13, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by his grandparents, brother Robert "Bobby" P. Jr. and sister Elizabeth. He will be dearly missed by wife, Elizabeth "Lizzie" and sons Milio (20), Devan (15) and Harrison (4). He is survived by mother Mary Ann (De Lisi); brothers Anthony (Carrie), Peter (Shannon Bromenschenkel) and John (Ryan Malkowski); nephews Taylor, Fenton and Declan; Aunt Phyllis De Lisi; and his father. A graduate of St. Bernard's High School class of 1998, he was an amazing father dedicated to his boys. Dan loved going to estate sales and tinkering with his vintage Monte Carlo. He was an avid deal finder, coupon junkie, and "Mr. Clean". Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, February 17 at 11:00 am at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 380 E. Roselawn Ave. in Maplewood. Visitation 9:30 am–11am. Memorials preferred to the family. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -