Age 40 of Maplewood, MN Born December 8, 1979 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 13, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by his grandparents, brother Robert "Bobby" P. Jr. and sister Elizabeth. He will be dearly missed by wife, Elizabeth "Lizzie" and sons Milio (20), Devan (15) and Harrison (4). He is survived by mother Mary Ann (De Lisi); brothers Anthony (Carrie), Peter (Shannon Bromenschenkel) and John (Ryan Malkowski); nephews Taylor, Fenton and Declan; Aunt Phyllis De Lisi; and his father. A graduate of St. Bernard's High School class of 1998, he was an amazing father dedicated to his boys. Dan loved going to estate sales and tinkering with his vintage Monte Carlo. He was an avid deal finder, coupon junkie, and "Mr. Clean". Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, February 17 at 11:00 am at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 380 E. Roselawn Ave. in Maplewood. Visitation 9:30 am–11am. Memorials preferred to the family. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020