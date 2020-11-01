1/1
Daniel J. DIIOIA
Age 62 Passed away peacefully with family by his side on October 30, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Jim & Marylnn DiIoia and father in law Joe Kneissel. Will be dearly missed by wife, Mary Jo; daughters, Jackie & Stephanie; sons-in-law, Joe & Brett; grandchildren, Serena Jo, Jethro & Viola. Also survived by mother-in-law Lorraine; sister Dianne (Ray); in-laws, Bob (Dar), Judy (Tom), Jean, Joan (Mike) and Susan, along with many other relatives and friends. Former owner of the Pizza Factory and retired employee of the MN State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division. He will always be remembered for his crabby demeanor, dry humor, recycling scrap metal but most importantly his big heart! If you would like to make a memorial; Dan's charity of choice was Union Gospel Mission. Celebration of life to be determined at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
