|
|
Age 59 of Woodbury Loving Husband and Dad Passed away peacefully June 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by daughter, Jessica; parents, Carol and Bernie; Parents-In-Law, Pattie and Fran. He is survived by beloved wife of 36 years, Therese; children, Carrie (Kyle) Sexton, Amanda (David) Armstrong and Thomas; his beloved grand-puppies, Winston, Holly and Ares; siblings, Don, Jackie (Tony), Shelly (John); many nephews; nieces; great-nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. Dan thoroughly enjoyed his 36 years at 3M, many sunsets at his cabin, coaching his kids sports and sharing drinks with family and many friends. Funeral Service 11AM Tues. 6/18/2019 at St. Ambrose of Woodbury Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Dr. Visitation Mon. 3-7PM at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury and 1 hr prior to the service at the church. 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019