Age 50 Of White Bear Lake Passed away from complications due to a short illness on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born July 7, 1970, he was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School. An avid pool player and die-hard Green Bay Packer fan. Survived by sister Mary Anne (Patrick) Kenny; brother David (Toni) Olson; nieces Sarah (Timothy) Klecker, and Kathryn (Daniel) Fox, Ali Olson; nephews David Olson Jr., Thomas Olson, and Ben Olson; several great-nieces and great-nephews; many cousins and close friends. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Agnes Olson. Visitation to be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-8pm at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 County Road E East, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. A private family service and interment at Resurrection Cemetery to be held Saturday. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
651-429-6172