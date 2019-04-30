|
|
Age 64 Lifelong St. Paul Resident Passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Bernadette and brother Chuckie. Survived by child ren Patrick (Janet Leilani), Christopher (Kri), Kate Lent (Nate), and Matt (Ann); their mom Sharon O'Connor; grandsons Logan, Trenton and Murphy; siblings John, Nancy, Marie, Marty, Joe, and Betsy; "the outlaws," nieces, nephews, loving relatives, friends and his beloved dog Gladys. Wonderful coach and home improvement extraordinaire. Lover of Twins baseball, a good story and a laugh. Visitation Thursday May 2, 11:30-1:00 PM with funeral service immediately following at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 490 Hall Ave, St. Paul, MN 55107. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Animal Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019