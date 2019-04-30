Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel RIEHLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. RIEHLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel J. RIEHLE Obituary
Age 64 Lifelong St. Paul Resident Passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Bernadette and brother Chuckie. Survived by child ren Patrick (Janet Leilani), Christopher (Kri), Kate Lent (Nate), and Matt (Ann); their mom Sharon O'Connor; grandsons Logan, Trenton and Murphy; siblings John, Nancy, Marie, Marty, Joe, and Betsy; "the outlaws," nieces, nephews, loving relatives, friends and his beloved dog Gladys. Wonderful coach and home improvement extraordinaire. Lover of Twins baseball, a good story and a laugh. Visitation Thursday May 2, 11:30-1:00 PM with funeral service immediately following at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 490 Hall Ave, St. Paul, MN 55107. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Animal Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.