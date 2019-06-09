|
|
Died at the age of 76 on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was an Army veteran and served as a paratrooper in the 101st & 82nd airborne. He also served in Vietnam. Daniel was a Roseville police officer for 30 years and worked as a court security officer for the U.S. Marshall Dept. in Duluth. Dan was a lifelong Minnesota resident spending his last 21 years on the North Shore. He spent his retirement hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding, and all things North Shore and enjoying life. Daniel was preceded in death by his mother Rose, father Joyce, nephew Peter Palm and great nephew Dennis Maloney. He is survived and loved by his wife Catherine Johnson; sisters Peggy Palen (Dick), Carol Milano, Elaine Murray, Barbara Borgwardt (Mark), Bonnie McCormick (Scott); brothers Don and Jerry; sisters Angie and Rita; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; his much loved cats Benet and Frosty and numerous friends. A celebration of life will be held at K&J Catering Celebration Room, 2548 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, MN 55109 on Saturday, June 22nd from 2-6 pm. Memorials may be made to .
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019