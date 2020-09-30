"The Favorite" Age 51 of St. Paul Died suddenly September 27, 2020. Loving husband to Max, wonderful father to Samuel and Dominic, and step-father to Shelby. Also survived by his siblings, Tim (Bonnie), Terry (Stephanie), Kathy, Bridget (Rico), Tricia (Randy), Dennis (Laura); and many nieces, nephews, friends, aunts, uncles, cousins. Reunited in Heaven with his parents, Bill and Mary; brother, Michael, his other brothers, Larry and Jay; Aunt Pat and Gus the dog. As a Marine, Dan lived his life true to his faith, true to his family and true to his country. He was funny, respectful, kind, generous, true and was always willing to share his wisdom and his mad "MacGyver" skills. He will be dearly missed. Semper Fi, Dan. A Private Mass will be held at Church of the Assumption. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to his wife and sons. 651-698-0796