Age 86 of Stacy Died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Forest Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents, Misael and Julia; wife, Geraldine in 1986; two sons, Gregory and Scott; four brothers, Marcel, Clifford, Thomas, and Gilbert; and two sisters, Martha Peltier and Bernadette Mikrot. Daniel is survived by his three sons, Mark Miron of St. Paul, Brian Miron of Elk River, and Daniel (Donna) Miron, Jr. of North Branch; two daughters, Connie Swenson of North Branch and Colleen (Gerald) Perrault of North Branch; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mabel (Adam) Mikrot and Sr. Vivian Miron, O.S.J.; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Daniel was born March 7, 1933, in Hugo to Misael and Julia (Brisson) Miron. He was united in marriage to Geraldine Lockway on May 1, 1954. Daniel was employed as a crane operator for 33 years with American Hoist & Derrick in St. Paul. He was a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Lindstrom and the International Assoc. of Machinists Local #77. Daniel enjoyed stock car racing in his earlier years and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed time at his hobby farm which he ran for the last 50 years. Daniel was extremely proud of his home and family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Lindstrom. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, and continues one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Lindstrom. Daniel's family would like to extend a loving thank you to Georgie Wilson and Karen who cared for dad at his new home in Forest Lake and took him into their little family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019