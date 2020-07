Age 72, of St. Paul Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Marion; and sister, Julie. Survived by wife, Cass; her sister's family; many dear friends; daughter, Rebecca (Susano); son, Danny; granddaughters, Victoria and Bianca; great-grandson, Kashton; nine siblings; and twenty-five nieces and nephews. Daniel was a proud marine who served his country in Vietnam. He loved Long Lake, steak dinners, and the high life. Most of all, he loved and enjoyed his family and friends.