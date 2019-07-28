|
|
Age 66 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully July 23, 2019. A loving son and brother, he joined his mother Beverly and father Joseph who preceded him. Survived by his brothers Thomas, Joseph (Joni), John (Julie); nieces and nephews Ashley, Tessa, Max, Isabel, Ben and many cousins. A proud graduate of Cretin High School and the University of Minnesota, Dan spent time as a student trainer for U of M athletics, several years as an assistant trainer with the Minnesota Strikers and athletic trainer at Bloomington Kennedy High School. Dan is remembered for his love of family and friends. An older brother who taught his younger brothers many life lessons. He will be dearly missed. Funeral service at Lumen Christi Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Visitation at 9:00AM with service 10:00AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019