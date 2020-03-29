|
|
Dan was born April 15th, 1932 and died peacefully at home in Mendota Heights, MN on March 26th, 2020. The second son of Lambert and Edith Schneeman, Dan was a proud graduate of Cretin High School and The College of St. Thomas. He was a dedicated small business owner, a UST Hall of Fame distance swimmer, an avid marathon runner, an enthusiastic coach, a prolific volunteer and board member, an accomplished gardener and one of the most graceful golfers to ever hold a club. He was universally adored by everyone he knew - especially his big, loud family. Dan was filled with gratitude and mindfulness long before it was trendy. Every day he remarked that he was blessed. He was devoted to his family, especially his wife and lived as a wonderful witness to his Catholic faith. He was happiest "Up At The Lake" and was proud of its legacy. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack, George, and Peter. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Mary Jeanne (Kelly) Schneeman, children Chris (Cathy) Schneeman, Julie (Arnie) Gough, Nick (Erin) Schneeman, Peggy (Brian) Reagan, Mary (Jim) Waldvogel, Eric (Kathy) Schneeman and Anne (James) Dougherty, 42 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren (so far). Dan deeply appreciated his large extended family including the Bailey, Fritz and Skinner families. Everyone will be invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Joseph's School and Parish in West St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020